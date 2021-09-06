ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $95.79 million and $179,821.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,438.33 or 0.99879551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00048430 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.25 or 0.00981406 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.00490636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00332203 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00078454 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005502 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.