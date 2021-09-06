Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,364.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,522,823 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

