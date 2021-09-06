RedFOX Labs Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $100.06 million and approximately $907,864.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00334317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00159283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00204969 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.