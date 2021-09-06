Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,602 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $251.05 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

