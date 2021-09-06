Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 175,846 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 349.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,000 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $12.89 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.