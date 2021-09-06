Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 109,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.