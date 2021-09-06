Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,068 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.