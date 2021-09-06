Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Renasant by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. 166,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

