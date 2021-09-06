Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $712.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 63,672.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 145.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 196.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 95.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 147,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

