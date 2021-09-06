Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Rent-A-Center worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $64.28 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCII. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

