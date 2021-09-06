Rentberry (BERRY) One Day Volume Tops $138.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $354,175.74 and $138.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00813555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

