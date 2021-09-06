Rentberry Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $336,646.50 and approximately $5,474.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00066144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00017578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00152951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00047091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00768840 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.