REV Group (REVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REVG opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

