Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Mosaic were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 527,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 363,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

