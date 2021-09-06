Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.18 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.