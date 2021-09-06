Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.32 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in YETI were worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in YETI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $100.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

