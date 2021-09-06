Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

