Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,909,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $173.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $177.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

