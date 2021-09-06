Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,705 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of NCR worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NCR opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

