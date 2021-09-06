Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,142 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insulet were worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of PODD opened at $302.59 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $197.08 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.94.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

