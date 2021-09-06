Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,089 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of RenaissanceRe worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $152.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

