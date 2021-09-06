Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $235,394.75 and $11,901.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00143453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.00794578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047271 BTC.

About Rigel Protocol

RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,889,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,516 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

