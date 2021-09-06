Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after buying an additional 1,462,995 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rite Aid by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 467,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD opened at $18.42 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

