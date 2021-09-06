RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $288.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.