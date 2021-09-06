RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.75 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.00 and a 200-day moving average of $292.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.