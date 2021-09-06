RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

