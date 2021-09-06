RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $858.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $756.89 and its 200 day moving average is $672.76. The company has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $862.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

