Robert W. Baird Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $62.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 13.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

