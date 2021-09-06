Robinson Value Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,275,000 after purchasing an additional 492,192 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 104,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 151,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,765. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

