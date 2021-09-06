Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for about 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. 1,969,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.