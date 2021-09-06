Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $2.04 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. The Clorox comprises about 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 316.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.80. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

