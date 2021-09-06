Robinson Value Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 4.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Aflac by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. 1,832,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,580. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

