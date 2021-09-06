Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) One Day Volume Hits $135,168.00

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $135,168.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,543,167 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

