Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

