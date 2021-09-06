Rotten Achieves Market Cap of $421,596.19 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $421,596.19 and $4,236.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 103,207,818 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

