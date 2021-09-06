Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 360.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBAY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

