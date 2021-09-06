Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.