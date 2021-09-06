Royal Bank of Canada Has $34,000 Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 740,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACEL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,690 shares of company stock worth $852,720 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.