Royal Bank of Canada Invests $36,000 in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 145.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after buying an additional 635,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after buying an additional 523,809 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 230.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 216,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $39.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.56.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,895 shares of company stock worth $4,340,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

