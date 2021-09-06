Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.62% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFIN opened at $11.85 on Monday. Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25.

