Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PARXF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

