Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 75,057 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $4,596,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $57,826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $103.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.