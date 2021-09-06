Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 166,864 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

