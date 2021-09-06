Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,648 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

BURL opened at $297.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.36. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

