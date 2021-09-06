Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 152,371 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after buying an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after buying an additional 514,143 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after buying an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 91.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after buying an additional 441,437 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

