Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,959 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

