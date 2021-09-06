Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 196 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Landstar System worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 201.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $169.15 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

