Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,286 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,286 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of NovaGold Resources worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 0.68.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

