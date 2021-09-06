SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Brokerages expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce $103.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

