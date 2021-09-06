SakeToken (SAKE) Price Hits $0.0415 on Top Exchanges

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. SakeToken has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $24,606.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 135,032,816 coins and its circulating supply is 100,610,876 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

